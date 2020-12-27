Wintry mix likely Tuesday as temperatures again drop below freezing in Kansas City

Snow and rain are in the forecast Tuesday for Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“After a couple of very nice days we are going to transition to more of a wintry feel,” said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Monday will be partly cloudy across the metro, with a high of 37.

The wintry mix will likely begin Tuesday morning as the temperature hovers around freezing, potentially creating slick road conditions, he said.

“We’re going to see things change back and forth between freezing rain, sleet, rain and then perhaps back to some snow,” Frank said. “We get just about all of it with some temperature oddities ... as we warm up overnight and cool down during the day.”

Frank said the wintry mix could hang around into early Tuesday afternoon.

But from there, the metro will likely see the wintry mix change to rain as temperatures warm into the 40s early Wednesday morning.

The air is expected to cool into the mid-30s again by the time the sun comes up Wednesday, potentially bringing with it more frozen precipitation, Frank said.

Tuesday will see a high of about 38, and Wednesday a high of about 45 degrees.

The thermometer isn’t expected to rise above 30 degrees Thursday, which is New Year’s Eve.

