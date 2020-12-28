Winter weather advisory goes into effect Tuesday morning across the Kansas City metro

A winter weather advisory will go into effect Tuesday morning in the Kansas City metro and last most of the day, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

The winter weather advisory will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and encompass areas north and west of the metro, including St. Joseph, Topeka and Lawrence.

“As that kicks off, we’ll likely see a wintry mix to start here in the metro area early tomorrow morning,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “A little brief period of sleet, mixing over to freezing rain, and then as temperatures climb above the freezing mark, a rain event.”

She said road conditions could be hazardous Tuesday.

“We could see some slick spots developing for the first half of your day with a glaze likely, especially on bridges and overpasses where air can get underneath and cool things down significantly,” Bogowith said.

The temperature Tuesday morning will stay just below freezing before warming up into the mid-30s by the afternoon as the wintry mix precipitation transitions to rain.

The temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will warm into the 40s ”before tumbling into the day on Wednesday,” Bogowith said.

The temperature will drop to about 32 by Wednesday afternoon, gradually getting colder from there. There could be some lingering precipitation Wednesday morning, she added.

Thursday will see a high of 32 and an overnight low of 18 before a small possibility of snow returns Friday, which is New Year’s Day.

