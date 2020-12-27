Kansas City metro adds 476 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Sunday after Christmas

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 476 COVID-19 cases and one more death the Sunday after Christmas.

To date, at least 107,084 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the metro area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

As of Sunday, 1,299 people in the metro have died as a result of the virus.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in the Kansas City metro sits at 764. One week ago, it was 836. Two weeks ago, it was 1,032.

As of Sunday, Johnson County tallied the greatest number of infections in the metro, at 32,480. The county has also suffered the most deaths, with 413.

Kansas City has reported 349 known COVID-19 deaths and 29,319 cases to date. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’s COVID-19 data for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties does not include the cases discovered within Kansas City’s city limits.

On Sunday, Missouri reported more than 382,094 cases to date, including 5,312 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 16.3%.

As of Wednesday, the most recent day in which numbers were reported, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 209,689 cases, including 2,507 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 13.6%.

Across the country, nearly 19.1 million people have contracted the virus and more than 333,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, nearly 80.7 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 1.7 million have died.