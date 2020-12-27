Five adults displaced after wood-burning fireplace sets Shawnee house ablaze

Five people were displaced Sunday after a blaze originating in a fireplace destroyed a home in Shawnee.

Firefighters were called to a fire at 20800 West 69th Terrace around noon Sunday where they found smoke coming from the roof of the home, according to a news release from the Shawnee Fire Department.

Five adults were inside the home at the time it caught fire, fire officials said.

The people inside the home had been using their wood-burning fireplace when they heard a noise and saw smoke start to come from the wall around the fireplace, according to the release.

All five individuals escaped the home uninjured and called 911.

Fire officials later said the flames originated in the fireplace and spread to the walls of the home, according to the release. Investigators determined the fire caused about $75,000 in damage and that the adults cannot continue staying in the home.

The residents have insurance, according to the release. They planned to spend Sunday night at a friend’s home.

“This fire is a good reminder for us to have our fireplaces professionally inspected and cleaned at least once a year,” Shawnee Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands said in the release.