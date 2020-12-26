Rain, possibly snow, will come to KC next week. Quiet, cold weather to kick off 2021

A large storm system, bringing rain and possibly snow, is headed Kansas City’s way next week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with mild temperatures compared to Friday, said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The high temperatures on Sunday should reach around 49 degrees around the noon kickoff for the Chiefs game. But by Monday, temperatures will drop. Monday’s high temperature should be about 37 degrees.

Then, the storm system will move into the Midwest.

The storm system, Countee said, “could not only bring much needed rain, but also a little bit of snow or wintry mix on the front end early Tuesday morning.” The area could also see snow near the end of the system as temperatures continue to drop.

The National Weather Service said the amount of precipitation is still uncertain.

By New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Countee said, the weather isn’t “looking bad at all,” despite the cold temperatures.

“But at least we’re pretty mild and quiet to kick off 2021,” Countee said.

