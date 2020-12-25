Two killed when stolen vehicle fleeing from KCK police strikes another car

Two people were killed on Christmas Day when the vehicle they were in was struck by a car fleeing from Kansas City, Kansas, police.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 1:40 p.m. Friday to North 25th Street and Grandview Boulevard on a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by its owner, the police department said in a news release.

When officers attempted to contact the occupants of the stolen vehicle, they drove off, striking a police vehicle.

The police began pursuing the stolen vehicle to Orville Avenue. It ran a stop sign at North 17th Street and struck a northbound vehicle, killing both of that vehicle’s occupants.

The two suspects fled on foot, the police department said. One was taken into custody.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.