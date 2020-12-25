Kansas City Star Logo
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating Christmas morning homicide

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, were investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of Hilltop Road early Christmas morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the Fairfax Bluffs Apartments around 6:23 a.m. Friday. They found a Hispanic male in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Police released no further details and continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

