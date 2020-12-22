Near record highs expected in Kansas City as metro braces for cold Christmas morning

Christmas is coming a few days early for those who love warm December days as temperatures will soar to near record levels in the Kansas City area Tuesday.

“A lot of wind coming today but that’s going to help us get to about 66 degrees with a lot of sunshine,” said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee, who provides weather update to The Star.

The record high for this day in Kansas City is 67 degrees, which occurred in 1933, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. The average high for this time of year is 39 degrees.

It’ll be windy Tuesday with gusts expected to be 30 to 35 mph by mid-afternoon. Windy conditions will continue overnight with gusts of 35 to 40 mph expected by 10 p.m.

Good morning and happy Tuesday! The wind will be even more involved today with gusts above 40 mph at times today & tomorrow. We'll keep you updated all morning. #fox4kc #MOwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/SxX28iMj3I — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) December 22, 2020

“Wednesday is still going to be that day — 50s in the early morning,” Countee said. “But we’re cooling down as a strong cold front comes and that really brings a few rain showers on the Missouri side but a lot of cold temperatures.”

As that cold front passes through the metro, temperatures will fall with with highs reaching only 29 degrees on Christmas Eve and 44 degrees on Christmas Day, he said.

Overnight temperatures, however, will dip into the lower teens with wind chills in the single digits.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.