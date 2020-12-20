Kansas City could see record-breaking highs near 70 degrees just days before Christmas

The Tuesday before Christmas could see record-breaking high temperatures for Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

In the meantime, Sunday will stay sunny and warm, with a high around 50 degrees, said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Monday will warm up substantially, with a high around 59. Tuesday will be warmer yet, with a predicted high of 68.

The previous record-high for Dec. 22 in Kansas City was set in 1933, said Countee. That year it warmed to 67.

Wednesday will see a cold front, with the temperature hitting about 50 degrees in the morning before becoming increasingly colder throughout the day, he said.

“Could see some rain showers here and there, and that may change over to some snowflakes as more arctic air filters in Wednesday night,” Countee said. “By early Thursday morning, a lot of that snowfall starts to wrap up and move out towards the east.”

The air will be back to the usual “bitter cold” December mornings come Christmas Eve and Christmas day, Countee said. The high temperature Thursday will be about 30 degrees; the high temperature Friday, which is Christmas, will be in the low 40s.

“So bundle up on the back end of this week, but get outside in the meantime and enjoy some of that near-record warmth.” he said.