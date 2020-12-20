Kansas City police investigate suspicious death Sunday near Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd

Kansas City police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Sunday morning in Kansas City.

Officers were called just after 9 a.m. Sunday to the area of East 45th Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard after someone called to report a dead body near the street, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

First responders declared the victim, a man, dead at the scene, Drake said.

The suspicious death is under investigation, she said; a cause of death had not yet been determined.

Family of the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, gathered near the police tape late Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on the victim or his death are asked to call the police department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.