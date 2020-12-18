Kansas City weather will be a bit cooler and sunny but possible record warmth for the first day of winter

Weather conditions on Friday were above average and much warmer for this time of year. However, cooler temperatures are expected for Saturday with plenty of sunshine, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“We started off the week colder, but we’re in the 50s today and we’ll continue to see an up and down trend over the next few days, it will be cooler tomorrow and we’ll sneak into the 40s but it’s not as windy,” said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

A colder air mass will build up around the Kansas City region early next week. However, it will not bring frigid temperatures. Expect up-and-down temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, Frank said.

The first day of winter, however, could break a record, with temperatures over 60 degrees.

“And then we flip the switch pretty quickly for Christmas Eve, still dry,” he said. “We’re not looking ahead toward any sort of white Christmas as we’re well above average over the next few days.”

Even though temperatures will be colder on Christmas Even and Christmas, a warm weather rebound is expected for next weekend, he said.