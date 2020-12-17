Kansas City begins warm up with highs reaching into the 60s over next seven days

Highs will begin their warm up Thursday in the Kansas City metro area as temperatures are expected to soar into the 60s within the next seven days, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be back into the middle 40s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “It is going to feel really, really nice outside and this is not the warmest day of the next seven.”

We have a beautiful sunrise in the works! Enjoy it & the mid 40s heading our way this afternoon. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/jQuvRaW9UL — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) December 17, 2020

Highs will be unseasonably warm on Friday with temperatures reaching the low 50s, she said. The normal high for this time of year in the Kansas City area is around 40 degrees. The high on Saturday will bottom out near 40 degrees as a cold front passes through the metro.

“Then it is off to the races early next week,” Ritter said. “Our first day of winter is Monday and we’re going to be in the 60s.”

No “nuisance weather” is expected, but there may be a few spits and sprinkles in Saturday morning’s forecast tied to the cold front, but not enough to really cause any problems, Ritter said.

“There may be a little bit of a pocket or two of rain to the east and north of town, but for the most part we stay pretty quiet, pretty dry and then it just gets warm until next Tuesday,” Ritter said. “After that a big front arrives and that’s going to cool us down heading into Christmas.”

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said on Twitter Wednesday that while it’s a little too early to tell for sure, the metro probably won’t see a White Christmas this year.

“Things could change as we get closer to Christmas, but the flow pattern for next week will not be conducive for widespread accumulating snow,” the weather service said.

It's too early to tell for sure, but it's never too early to ask...



Are we going to see a White Christmas in 2020?



Probably not... Things could change as we get closer to Christmas, but the flow pattern for next week will not be conducive for widespread accumulating snow. pic.twitter.com/ZlhNavqzrn — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 16, 2020

