Windy day expected in Kansas City area as temperatures soar into the mid-50s

It’s not going to feel much like winter for the next several days in the Kansas City as highs are expected to soar well above average, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“We are expecting very windy conditions to close out your work week on this Friday,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

These colors won't last long... Enjoy them while they last! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/zEdzSLxdCT — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) December 18, 2020

“A wind advisory kicks off at 10 a.m. runs through 2 p.m. — the metro area included in that and counties out to our southwest,” she said.

Winds this morning will not be all that bad. Early on, they will be sustained between five and 15 mph., but will increase to 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts of 30 to over 40 mph are expected mid-morning and into the early afternoon, she said.

“That is going to send our temperatures well into the 50s for highs today,” she said.

A cold front will move into the metro area overnight, limiting the high on Saturday to right around 40 degrees, which is about normal for this time of year in Kansas City.

“We’ll see highs back into those 50s for Sunday,” she said. “As we kick things off for the start of early next week and the first day of winter (on Monday), it’s not gonna feel anything like winter. It should be up to around 60 degrees, making a record run on Tuesday as highs pull into the mid 60s.”

But then temperatures tumble in the middle and end of next week.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said it continues to look very unlikely that the metro will have a White Christmas this year.

“There may be a skiff of snow on the 23rd or 24th as a stiff cold front blows through, but accumulation above a trace is not looking very likely,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Early look at Christmas Day appears to be sunny with a high in the low-mid 30s.”

White Christmas 2020 continues to look very unlikely.



There may be a skiff of snow on the 23rd or 24th as a stiff cold front blows through, but accumulation above a trace is not looking very likely.



Early look at Christmas Day appears to be sunny with a high in the low-mid 30s. pic.twitter.com/jK6jkksGYq — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 17, 2020

