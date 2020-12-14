Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Kansas City to flirt with highs near 40 degrees after coldest temps of the season

After temperatures fell to 17 degrees, the coldest of the season so far at Kansas City International Airport, the metro will see highs bounce back to near normal, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re going to be flirting with 40 degrees as we have a few extra clouds rolling in during the afternoon,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is 40 degrees with an average low of 22 degrees.

“And then tomorrow we’re going to see another storm system zipping by to our south,” Ritter said.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That system could bring a little snow flurries up toward the Kansas City area, she said.

“This is going to be more of a south side issue tomorrow evening and as a result we’re going to have extra clouds in place tomorrow night,” Ritter said. “That’ll keep our numbers from tanking nearly as much as what we’re dealing with early on this Monday morning.”

Most of our morning lows this week will be in the 20s or 30s with afternoon highs trending warmer as the week progresses, eventually all the way up into the lower 50s by Friday, she said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service