Kansas City to flirt with highs near 40 degrees after coldest temps of the season

After temperatures fell to 17 degrees, the coldest of the season so far at Kansas City International Airport, the metro will see highs bounce back to near normal, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re going to be flirting with 40 degrees as we have a few extra clouds rolling in during the afternoon,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

As if our actual air temperatures weren't cold enough, factor in the winds and this is what it will feel like stepping out the door this morning! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/OPqI4FOx5K — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) December 14, 2020

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is 40 degrees with an average low of 22 degrees.

“And then tomorrow we’re going to see another storm system zipping by to our south,” Ritter said.

That system could bring a little snow flurries up toward the Kansas City area, she said.

“This is going to be more of a south side issue tomorrow evening and as a result we’re going to have extra clouds in place tomorrow night,” Ritter said. “That’ll keep our numbers from tanking nearly as much as what we’re dealing with early on this Monday morning.”

Most of our morning lows this week will be in the 20s or 30s with afternoon highs trending warmer as the week progresses, eventually all the way up into the lower 50s by Friday, she said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.