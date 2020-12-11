Kansas City weather on Saturday: “is going to be kind of a cloudy, gray and cold day.”

Some areas of Kansas City have a slight chance of getting snow on Saturday but only expect a dusting with no accumulation, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“Our storm system is kind of a disorganized mess right now,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star. “For areas far north in western Missouri there could be a couple of inches of snow.”

He added: “Around the metro, towards the north side, there could be a dusting in a few areas but nothing much more than that.” he said.

On Friday, temperatures struggled to get above 36 degrees.

A winter weather advisory was issued across northwestern Missouri beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and running through noon Saturday.

Expect the cloudy, gray and cooler conditions to continue on Saturday.

“Tomorrow is just going to be kind of a cloudy, gray and cold day with temperatures struggling to get much above 36 degrees,” Lauria said. “Not the greatest of Saturdays around the area, and Sunday wouldn’t be all that great either.”

Warmer conditions are expected to return to the area next week.