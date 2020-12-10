Highs soar to the 60s in Kansas City, but then bottom drops out with cold rain, snow

Highs will once again soar into the 60s on Thursday as the Kansas City metro area will flirt with record setting heat, but weather conditions will turn quickly to more winter-like, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the day today we are going to see near record high temperatures back into those upper 60s, but then the bottom drops out,” said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith. “Friday, Saturday we’re expecting nuisance weather to move back into the forecast first in the form of cold rain showers.”

Here it is.. The weather system that will bring BIG changes to the forecast starting tomorrow. We are tracking it throughout the morning on @fox4kc ! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/s9mHZKpo7E — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) December 10, 2020

Very light rains are expected for the morning commute Friday, but showers will get heavier in intensities, especially southeast of the metro area, as the lunch hour approaches, Bogowith said. Thunderstorms are not out of the question. The cold rain is expected to continue into the evening.

“As we work our way into those overnight hours though, you’ll notice the pink start showing up (on radar) and even a little light snow,” she said. “So it transitions to more of a wintry mix finishing as a little light snow, especially for those in northeastern Kansas in northwestern Missouri.”

Areas north of the Kansas City area are more likely to see accumulating snow, possibly as much as two inches, she said.

“For the metro area, we could see maybe a light little dusting on the elevated or grassy surfaces up to maybe a couple tenths of an inch of snowfall,” Bogowith said. “Behind the system, we stay cold into the end of the weekend and then it’s just back and forth between the 30s and 40s early next week.”

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said on Twitter that the area tied the 123-year-old record daily high of 68 degrees for Dec. 9, which previously was set in 1897.

So, just to catch everyone up on this "record heat":



Kansas City tied the record daily high temperature of 68 degrees, previously set in 1897.



St. Joseph also tied the record daily high temperature of 66 degrees, previously set in 1925. https://t.co/SbOXaQq8U5 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 10, 2020

The record high for today is 69 degrees set in 1970. The normal temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 41 degrees with the average low of 24 degrees.

