Cold rain, wintry mix expected in Kansas City as areas north of metro brace for snow

A winter storm system moving through the area Friday is expected to bring cold rain showers and a wintry mix of precipitation to Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the day today and into your Saturday, we have nuisance weather we are going to be dealing with as we track cold rain showers working their way through our viewing area off and on scattered throughout the day today, especially the first half of the day,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“I do anticipate a little lull in activity as we move towards the evening commute for tonight, but as soon as the cold air and that system wraps around on the backside, here comes more cold rain that will likely transition to more of a wintry mix as we move into Saturday morning.”

One major benefit to the dreary day... the rain! We are in desperate need of moisture. The drought continues to expand in coverage. Here is a look at the updated drought monitor. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/m0UoAQ6wXJ — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) December 11, 2020

There is a chance a little light snow might fall in the metro area, but the best opportunity for accumulating snow is going to be north of Kansas City across, she said. A winter weather advisory has been issue across northwestern Missouri that begins at 9 p.m. Friday and runs through noon Saturday.

Up to two inches of snow is expected north of U.S. 36 highway, with some areas seeing higher totals, she said.

“ For the metro area, there could be a light little dusting or coating on the elevated or grassy surfaces, maybe a couple tenths of an inch of snow, but really most of us are just going to be dealing with wet conditions and cold conditions as temperatures continue in the 30s through the end of the weekend,” Bogowith said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.