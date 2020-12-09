Rain, possibly measurable snowfall awaits Kansas City after near record highs

Near record highs are expected Wednesday in the Kansas City area, but a winter storm that could bring rain and possibly measurable snowfall to the metro this weekend is waiting in the wings, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be near record highs,” Ritter said. “Sixty-eight is our current record and we’re going to be 66 later on this afternoon.”

The focus on the weather shifts to the end of the week and the start of the weekend as the next chance for rain and some winter weather enters the forecast, she said. The rain is expected to start Friday morning.

“During the day, rain will overspread the metro; temps are going to be falling into the 30s,” she said. “It is going to be a cold day on Friday and a rainy raw day at that with winds out of the north and northeast and rain chances will continue through the afternoon and evening.”

On the backside of the storm system, there’s a decent chance that the rain will changeover to a wintry mix and then eventually snow for the first half of the day Saturday. The snow chances will taper off during the afternoon.

“Right now, we’re holding our chance at a 40% chance, but odds are over the next couple of days if nothing really changes our snow chances will likely be going up for maybe even some measurable snowfall,” she said. “The bigger story also is that it gets a lot colder heading towards the weekend and then next week we stay a little colder as well.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.