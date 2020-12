Independence police are asking for help in the search for a missing teenager last seen nearly a week ago.

Emma M. Looker, 14, was last seen by her family on Dec. 2 in Independence. She is 5-foot-5, weighs about 125 pounds and has long brown curly hair.

She is listed as a missing endangered/runaway juvenile.

Anyone with information should call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

Missing Endangered/ Runaway Juvenile Update: We have spoken with the man in the previously released photo. We are no longer looking for him in connection with this case. Emma Looker is still missing. If you know where she is call (816)836-3600. — Independence Police (@ipdinfo) December 8, 2020

