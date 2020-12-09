One person is dead after a FedEx semi tumbles from K-7 bridge, bursts into flames

One person died in a fiery crash early Wednesday when a FedEx semitractor-trailer fell from the Kansas 7 bridge onto Kansas 10 below, according a spokeswoman from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 4 a.m. as the semi was headed north on K-7 into Lenexa, said Technical Trooper Tiffany Bush, a spokeswoman with the highway patrol.

“For some unknown reason, the semi drifted off to the right and got caught up in the guardrail,” Bush said. The truck flip over the bridge, landing on its cab and burst into flames.

Debris from the crash hit another semitractor-trailer on K-10 but no one else was injured.

The crash has closed Kansas 10 in both eastbound and westbound directions. Westbound K-10 traffic is being diverted onto Woodland Avenue and eastbound traffic is being diverted onto K-7.

The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours while authorities investigate the crash and remove debris.

The Kansas Highway Patrol asked drivers to take an alternate route while it investigated the crash.

K-10 EB & WB are closed before K-7. K-7 SB is down to one lane prior to K-10.



