It won’t feel much like December in Kansas City this week, but colder temps coming

The weather won’t make it feel much like the holiday season this week, but rain and then colder temperatures are expected by the weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“After a foggy start to the day, we’re going to end up with a lot of sunshine and temps in the lower 50s — 10 degrees above average for this time of the year — and the warm up lingers into the rest of the week,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

With plenty of sunshine expected for the first part of the week, highs could reach the mid-60s, which is considerably higher than the typical highs in the lower 40s for the this time of year in Kansas City.

“By the end of the week, Thursday into Friday, our next chance for rain returns as well as a little bit of a cooler forecast,” Ritter said.

Clouds will start building into the area on Thursday. Easterly winds early on Friday may prevent the metro from seeing rain first thing.

“But let’s say mid-morning at the latest, rain will start overspreading the metro and become much more of an issue as the day unfolds with the rain exiting Friday evening,” Ritter said. “And as that happens, our numbers will start to fall. So it’s going to get colder on Friday and stay colder heading into the weekend — significantly colder in fact after a string of 50 and 60 degree days to get us through this week.”

Highs will be in the mid-30s this weekend, Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.