Police: Truck driven from Independence homicide scene found in Kansas City lake

A truck believed to be driven by suspects in a recent Independence homicide has been found in a Kansas City lake.

A man was shot and killed Saturday in Independence. Immediately following the shooting, police announced they were looking for two people who left the shooting scene in a white Chevrolet truck with U-Haul logos.

Update on S. Oxford Ave. Homicide Investigation: A pickup matching the description of the one were looking for was recovered last night in KCMO. We believe it is the same vehicle involved in this incident. This is still an ongoing investigation.@kcpolice — Independence Police (@ipdinfo) December 6, 2020

What is believed to be the same truck was found Saturday night in Bales Lake, John Syme, a spokesman with the Independence Police Department, confirmed Sunday.

Independence officers had responded at about 3:22 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 3300 block of South Oxford Avenue where they found a man with gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was available as of late Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing, Syme said.

Anyone with information on the homicide call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, call Independence police at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.