Unseasonably warm temperatures return to KC before chilling again late next week

Sunday’s forecast will remain brisk, but sunny in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“This afternoon, still holding on to lots of sunshine with only a few clouds towards the end of the day,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The afternoon high Sunday will be in the mid-40s, with the temperatures dipping closer to freezing by the time the Chiefs game begins this evening.

“Looking ahead, we’re staying dry,” Countee said. “We’re actually warming up Monday all the way through Wednesday.”

Wednesday is forecast to be the warmest day this week in the metro, with a high in the mid 60s.

“But by the end of the week, say Thursday, Friday into Saturday we’re going to start to see that next system: Temperatures cool down, rain chances will be going up,” Countee said.

There’s a 30% chance of rain Friday and a slightly lesser chance of rain Saturday, according to FOX4.

The temperature is expected to take a dive Friday, with the high only reaching the upper 30s.