Olathe police ask for public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl
Olathe police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl.
Amber Valeria Williams was last seen in 100 block of North Janell Drive, though police didn’t say what time she was last there, according to a news release sent at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Amber is white, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She is four-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
She was last seen wearing black pants and a black Adidas jacket and carrying a blue handbag.
Amber also goes by Valeria Williams, police said.
Anyone with information on Amber is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or calls the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
