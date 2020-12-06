Olathe police ask for public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Olathe police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl.

Amber Valeria Williams was last seen in 100 block of North Janell Drive, though police didn’t say what time she was last there, according to a news release sent at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Olathe police on Sunday morning said they are looking for Amber Valeria Williams, 12, who was last seen in 100 block of North Janell Drive. Olathe Police Department

Amber is white, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She is four-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black Adidas jacket and carrying a blue handbag.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Amber also goes by Valeria Williams, police said.

Anyone with information on Amber is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or calls the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.