Set to be one of first female Eagle Scouts, KC sophomore leads local volunteer project
A Kansas City high school sophomore is one of the country’s first female Eagle Scout candidates, according to a news release from a non-profit agency.
Anniston Faul, a sophomore at St. Teresa’s Academy, worked with Kansas City-based organization The Whole Person on her Eagle Scout project on Saturday, where she led volunteers in cleaning up the yard of a person with a disability.
“We think this will be a win-win for all involved,” Terri Goddard, director of resource development and community outreach for The Whole Person, said in a statement. “The homeowner gets a spruced up yard and Anniston and her volunteer team will get a great sense of what giving back means at an early age.”
The Whole Person is a nonprofit that provides community-based services for those with disabilities and assists with independent living.
The person’s yard didn’t make it on a list of an area-wide clean-up in October. Piles of leaves can make it hard for someone in a wheelchair to navigate on and off their ramps.
Faul recruited volunteers and worked on gathering supplies and arranging a service to pick up the yard waste, according to the news release.
Over the next few weeks, Faul will co-host a virtual volunteer fair for other Catholic schools and promote volunteerism.
Faul’s father, Matt Faul, leads the all-girls troop that started in February 2019 shortly after Scouts BSA began including girls.
He was an Eagle Scout, and she chose to follow in his footsteps.
