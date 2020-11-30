Cold temps, wintry weather expected in KC; Worst of mid-week storm to miss metro

Colder temperatures will settle across the Kansas City as a winter storm is brewing for the later this week, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re going to be fighting to get out of the 30s,” said Ritter who provides weather updates to The Star. “The best we can promise you is 40 degrees, but we’ll have sunshine. It’s going to be a blustery day though — the last day of the month is going to be pretty cold.”

It feels pretty cold outside this AM! Here are the wind chills at 7am. Later today, sunshine & highs around 40 degrees! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/mUt5J8aWGJ — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) November 30, 2020

The first few days of December will be chilly too, with highs remaining in the 40s. Temperatures are going to be dipping down a little bit Thursday into Friday as a storm system blows through the Kansas City region.

“That storm system by the way is going to bring the worst of the weather south of I-70 — and really south of our viewing area,” Ritter said. “But I have rain and also a little winter weather in our forecast by late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.”

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The expected path of the winter storm has a pretty distinct cutoff along I-70 for now, she said.

“The worst of the snow, the worst of the rain, the worst of the freezing rain or sleet that mixes in is going to be around Kansas City and points south,” Ritter said. “By Thursday afternoon, all of this is pulling away leaving us with a pretty chilly Friday morning forecast but then we warm up nicely heading into the weekend.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.