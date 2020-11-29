COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in KC metro area; 730 new infections reported Sunday

Four more people in the Kansas City metro area have died of the coronavirus, bringing the region’s death toll to 1,010 to date, according to data reported Sunday.

Public health officials also recorded another 730 cases. In total, the virus has now infected 81,656 residents across the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

Three of the additional deaths were reported in Jackson County, where the virus has now infected 17,136 residents and killed 180.

Another death was recorded Sunday in Clay County, where there have been 4,583 cases and 69 deaths to date.

Johnson County has suffered the highest number of infections and deaths in the metro to date, with 24,144 and 285, respectively. Kansas City has reported nearly as many, with 23,210 infections and 281 deaths, according to data maintained by The Star.

In the past seven days, health officials in the metro have reported more than 6,500 new cases, bringing the weekly rolling average to 933 new infections a day. A week ago, that average was 1,199 — its highest yet. Two weeks ago, it was 1,115.

Throughout Missouri, 295,933 residents to date have been infected, including 3,823 who have died. In the last seven days, the state’s positive test rate was 19.4%, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

In Kansas, the virus has infected 153,021 residents and killed 1,529. The monthly positive test rate was 18.6%, according to the latest state data reported Friday.

Across the U.S., 13.3 million people has been infected and more than 266,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.