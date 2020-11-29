Negro Leagues Baseball Museum temporarily closes after staff test positive for COVID-19

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is temporarily closed after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the museum’s leadership.

The museum will be closed for 10 days beginning Sunday, Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said in a statement on the museum’s Facebook page.

“This precautionary measure is based on our commitment to ensuring a safe environment for our team and valued patrons,” the statement read.

Kendrick said he plans to reopen the museum, located in Kansas City’s historic jazz district, on Dec. 8.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues.

As of Saturday, the coronavirus has infected nearly 81,000 people across the Kansas City metro region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas. More than 1,000 people have died from the infection.