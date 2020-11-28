Kansas City Star Logo
‘No rain; no snow’ but Kansas City will be a bit colder after a beautiful fall day

It will be a beautiful fall day in Kansas City with highs about 10 degrees above normal, little wind and plenty of sunshine, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“This afternoon, lots of sunshine. That wind staying pretty light right around 5 to 10 miles an hour,” said Countee, who provides forecasts to The Star. “We’re getting back towards the mid 50s as the sun continues this afternoon with only a few clouds coming in towards the tail end of the day.”

The average high for this time year in Kansas City is in the mid- to upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“As we head towards tomorrow, we’re a little bit cooler — 47 degrees — with some clouds increasing across Kansas City as a dry cold front moves on through,” he said. “No rain; no snow, but we’ll be a little bit cooler in the 40s, even more so for Monday as the sun comes back out.”

The lows on Monday and Tuesday will be around 20 degrees, if not in the teens.

“It looks like the chilly mornings will continue into the workweek — keep that in mind,” Countee said. “But we will be warming back up towards the 40s. We should be right around 47 degrees and I think we’re going to see that as we head towards Tuesday and Wednesday.”

The next chance for precipitation will come late in the week, Thursday night into Friday.

“We’ll be watching that moving forward,” he said.

How we did this story

The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

