Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Warm weather, sunny skies expected in Kansas City; plunge in temps coming next week

With plenty of sunshine and warm conditions expected, it’ll be a great couple of days to get outside in the Kansas City area, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the day today, temperatures will be running a little cooler than what we saw yesterday for highs,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll be down to those lower 50s.”

It’ll be a fantastic day to get outdoors and enjoy those cool and pleasant fall-like temperatures and maybe get those holiday lights up, she said.

Highs will be around 53 Saturday, which will also see plenty of sunshine, according to Bogowith’s forecast. The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is the mid- to upper 40s with an average low in the upper 20s.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Sunday, we’re going to start to transition back to much colder air as a system passes by to our south and that’s going to kick up a little extra cloud cover,” she said.

Temperatures will take a plunge next week with overnight lows falling into the teens and 20s. Daytime temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service