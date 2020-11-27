Warm weather, sunny skies expected in Kansas City; plunge in temps coming next week

With plenty of sunshine and warm conditions expected, it’ll be a great couple of days to get outside in the Kansas City area, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the day today, temperatures will be running a little cooler than what we saw yesterday for highs,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll be down to those lower 50s.”

It’ll be a fantastic day to get outdoors and enjoy those cool and pleasant fall-like temperatures and maybe get those holiday lights up, she said.

Here is the early morning forecast. For more information watch #FOX4KC pic.twitter.com/PCS3KOfzGf — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) November 27, 2020

Highs will be around 53 Saturday, which will also see plenty of sunshine, according to Bogowith’s forecast. The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is the mid- to upper 40s with an average low in the upper 20s.

“Sunday, we’re going to start to transition back to much colder air as a system passes by to our south and that’s going to kick up a little extra cloud cover,” she said.

Temperatures will take a plunge next week with overnight lows falling into the teens and 20s. Daytime temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s.