On Thanksgiving Day, Kansas City metro records 949 cases, 9 new deaths from COVID-19

On Thanksgiving Day, the Kansas City metropolitan area recorded 1,003 deaths of COVID-19 and 79,065 cases to date.

The area, encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, added 949 new cases and nine deaths on Thursday. Wyandotte County did not report new data on Thursday due to the holiday.

Kansas City added four new deaths of COVID-19 and Clay County recorded three. Platte and Johnson counties each added one. Kansas City now stands at 280 deaths, Clay County at 68, Platte County at 17 and Johnson County at 285 deaths.

No new deaths were added in Jackson County Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, leaving the county with 176 deaths. Wyandotte County is at 177 deaths.

In Kansas City, there were 237 new cases for a total of 22,420. Jackson County added 291 cases, bringing the total to 16,601. Clay County added 47 cases for 4,438 total, while Platte County recorded another 14 cases, bringing the total to 1,599.

On the Kansas side, Johnson County added 360 cases for a total of 23,372. Wyandotte County stands at 10,635.

The weekly average of new cases is now at 1,098. One week ago it was 1,172 and two weeks ago it was 1,009.6.

Missouri has recorded 287,263 cases and 3,808 deaths.

As of Wednesday, Kansas had recorded 147,797 cases and 1,503 deaths, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environment.