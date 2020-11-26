Kansas City Star Logo
‘A pretty nice holiday’: Kansas City weather warms up for Thanksgiving Day

After a warm Thanksgiving and weekend, temperatures will drop for a few days, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

There also isn’t any rain in the forecast for the next few weeks, said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Thursday’s temperatures should reach up to 57 degrees in the afternoon — normal weather for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is the warmest day of the next seven,” Frank said. “But still portions of the weekend are very pleasant.”

Temperatures start to drop on Monday and Tuesday.

“But that doesn’t last too long as we return closer to normal by the end of next week,” Frank said.

