One man killed at apartment complex west of Swope Park, Kansas City police say

One man was killed Wednesday evening in an apartment complex west of Swope Park, Kansas City police said.

Officers responded to a reported shots fired call about 5 p.m. in the 6600 block of Monroe Avenue, said Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson.

When they arrived, police saw a crime scene and the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite life saving measures.

Investigators were processing the scene and looking for witnesses. No suspect information was available.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An award up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any homicide investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER