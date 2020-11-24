Weather News
Watch for storms moving into Kansas City metro Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Rain and storms are expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning in the Kansas City area, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.
It will be “a stormy night,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.
Lauria said thunderstorms are expected in the area from about 9:30 p.m. to midnight. That will be followed by “off and on rain” until Wednesday morning.
That will leave Kansas City with “blustery conditions with colder air first thing in the morning,” Lauria said.
“It’s going to feel a heck of a lot colder,” he said.
Rain totals could reach from 1 inch to 1 1/2 inch in areas north and west of the metro, he said.
Some storms could result in winds up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop and the winds will pick up, Lauria said. As the morning goes on, he added, it’s only going to get colder. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 40s, though it will feel colder.
“The good news about all this is the storm moves away in time for Thanksgiving,” Lauria said.
Thursday morning will start out “frosty,” Lauria said, but will warm up into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
The high temperature on Thursday should be around 57 degrees. That’s followed by a high of 51 on Friday and 55 on Saturday before temperatures plunge.
By Monday, temperatures will only be in the 30s, Lauria said.
