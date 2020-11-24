Unified Government temporarily closes KCK municipal court until January 2021

This Google Maps Street View image shows the Kansas City, Kansas, Municipal Court. cstark@kcstar.com

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Tuesday the municipal court would be temporarily closed as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.

The municipal court will be closed from Dec. 1 to Jan. 18, 2021.

The closure, part of the effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, applies to all cases except domestic violence and necessary trials, according to a news release from the Unified Government.

Hearings will be rescheduled to after Jan. 18.

The decision wasn’t made lightly, municipal court administrator Dominic Geniuk said in a news release.

“This change allows for an immediate decrease of persons entering the building, making the spread of COVID-19 less likely for both the public and our staff remaining in City Hall,” Geniuk said.

Through the court’s website, the public can still:

Download the myWyCo app, through which they can pay municipal court tickets, and set a court

date and payment reminders.

Request a video hearing

Connect with Unified Government Digital Services

Check Court dates or balances

Request certified records

Submit something to the court

Request a continuance

View Administrative Operations or Jail Orders

Anyone with questions about the closing should visit the Unified Government’s website, call 311 or email the court at kckmunicourt@wycokck.org.

Wyandotte County had confirmed 10,455 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening and 177 people have died in the county.