Unified Government temporarily closes KCK municipal court until January 2021
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Tuesday the municipal court would be temporarily closed as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.
The municipal court will be closed from Dec. 1 to Jan. 18, 2021.
The closure, part of the effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, applies to all cases except domestic violence and necessary trials, according to a news release from the Unified Government.
Hearings will be rescheduled to after Jan. 18.
The decision wasn’t made lightly, municipal court administrator Dominic Geniuk said in a news release.
“This change allows for an immediate decrease of persons entering the building, making the spread of COVID-19 less likely for both the public and our staff remaining in City Hall,” Geniuk said.
Through the court’s website, the public can still:
- Download the myWyCo app, through which they can pay municipal court tickets, and set a court
- date and payment reminders.
- Request a video hearing
- Connect with Unified Government Digital Services
- Check Court dates or balances
- Request certified records
- Submit something to the court
- Request a continuance
- View Administrative Operations or Jail Orders
Anyone with questions about the closing should visit the Unified Government’s website, call 311 or email the court at kckmunicourt@wycokck.org.
Wyandotte County had confirmed 10,455 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening and 177 people have died in the county.
