Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Unified Government temporarily closes KCK municipal court until January 2021

This Google Maps Street View image shows the Kansas City, Kansas, Municipal Court.
This Google Maps Street View image shows the Kansas City, Kansas, Municipal Court. Google Maps Street View cstark@kcstar.com

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Tuesday the municipal court would be temporarily closed as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.

The municipal court will be closed from Dec. 1 to Jan. 18, 2021.

The closure, part of the effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, applies to all cases except domestic violence and necessary trials, according to a news release from the Unified Government.

Hearings will be rescheduled to after Jan. 18.

The decision wasn’t made lightly, municipal court administrator Dominic Geniuk said in a news release.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This change allows for an immediate decrease of persons entering the building, making the spread of COVID-19 less likely for both the public and our staff remaining in City Hall,” Geniuk said.

Through the court’s website, the public can still:

Anyone with questions about the closing should visit the Unified Government’s website, call 311 or email the court at kckmunicourt@wycokck.org.

Wyandotte County had confirmed 10,455 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening and 177 people have died in the county.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service