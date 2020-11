A 92-year-old man died in a car crash on Tuesday, Kansas City police said.

He was driving a Ford Ranger pickup west on West Blue Ridge Boulevard, just west of Wornall Road, when he apparently lost control, police said.

The pickup skidded off the road into a 15-feet deep creek bed.

The man died shortly after he arrived at a hospital.

