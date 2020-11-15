Weather News
Wind advisory in place through mid-afternoon in Kansas City after gusty morning
A wind advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.
“Gusts around 25 to 30 miles per hour will continue toward lunch time and into the early afternoon,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.
He said winds will likely calm to about 20 miles per hour come 2 p.m. as the afternoon high warms to about 54 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and calm before wind returns Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by high temperatures in the low 70s.
“We’re going to be bouncing back and forth between 60s and 50s over the next couple days,” Countee said. “However, we will still make a push towards warmer weather.”
The coming week’s forecast looks dry, with a slight chance of rain Friday night into Saturday.
