Five-year-old shot, injured, during rolling gun battle in Independence Friday night

A 5-year-old child was injured Friday when she was shot during a rolling gun battle in Independence, police said.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday night, Independence police were called to U.S. 40 Highway and South Sterling Avenue because of shots fired, according to a Facebook post from the Independence Police Department.

Around the same time, the post said, Kansas City police called the department about a 5-year-old gunshot victim who was dropped off at a Walmart in Kansas City just south of the area where shots had been heard.

Aggravated Assault, Child Shot At around 7:51 PM this evening, IPD officers responded to numerous calls of 'Shots... Posted by Independence Police Department on Friday, November 13, 2020

It is believed the child was in a vehicle involved in the rolling gun battle when she was shot, police posted. She was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately respond to questions about the child’s condition. As of Friday night, no suspects had been arrested.

