KC Metro records largest jump in coronavirus cases yet as average increase spikes

The Kansas City metro area exceeded 1,300 new cases of coronavirus Saturday to record its highest single-day increase in cases, as local officials move toward new restrictions in hopes of controlling the spread of the virus.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas added 1,335 new cases Saturday, bringing the area to a 65,611 total cases of the rapidly spreading virus.

The area also broke its record for the seven-day average of new cases for the second day in a row.

The seven-day average is 1,079, 55 cases higher than the previous record set Friday. Last week the average was 765. Two weeks ago it was 544.

Four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported: three in Clay County and one in Johnson County. At least 879 people in the metro area have died from the virus so far.

On Friday, local officials began to announce plans to implement more restrictions as an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

In Johnson County, the board of commissioners approved an order requiring bars and restaurants to close at midnight and limiting gatherings to 50 people or 50% of a venue’s capacity. The order, however included broad exemptions.

The Blue Valley School District also announced Friday that middle and high school students would return to remote learning after Thanksgiving.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he expects to issue new restrictions next week.

On Saturday, Missouri listed 235,722 cases, including 3,373 deaths.

The positive test rate was 24.3%.

In a news release, Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services noted that the state is averaging 4,000 new cases a day, a significant increase from last week’s average of 2,800 cases per day.

The department’s director, Randall Williams, urged Missourians to wear masks, practice good hygiene and avoid congregating indoors as the holidays approach.

When Kansas last reported numbers on Friday there were 115,507 cases, including 1,256 deaths.

The positive test rate was 20.2%.

Nationwide, the virus has infected more than 10.8 million people, killing more than 244,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.