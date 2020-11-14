National Weather Service issues tornado watch for areas south, east of Kansas City

The National Weather Service on Saturday evening issued a tornado watch for areas south and east of Kansas City.

The watch, issued for parts of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, will continue until midnight.

A couple of tornadoes, isolated hail and scattered gusts of wind up to 70 mph are possible, according to the weather service.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma until 12 AM CST. pic.twitter.com/xc9soT49Au — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 14, 2020

According to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee, the watch applies to Missouri counties that are along and south of the Missouri River, toward the Lake of the Ozarks.

Cass, Johnson and Lafeyette counties in Missouri are among those under the tornado watch.