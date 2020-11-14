Rain could come to the Kansas City area Saturday. Find out when it will arrive

Kansas City residents can expect a warm and windy Saturday before rain moves in later in the day, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee in a weather update for The Star.

Temperatures Saturday could get up to 68 degrees with 25 mile per hour wind speeds, Countee said.

Between 6 and 8 p.m. rain may move into the area, he said, though it will likely clear out shortly after 8 p.m.

Overnight, Countee said, temperatures will drop as low as 38 degrees.

“We could see a frosty morning in some spots,” he said.

Countee said he expects temperatures Sunday to reach 56 degrees though the wind will calm down throughout the day.

Moving into the week temperatures will slowly rise reaching the mid 70s by Wednesday, Countee predicted.

The area’s next rain chance after Saturday, Countee said, is Friday.