Cold front brings rush hour rains, chilly temperatures to the Kansas City metro

A cold front that moved through the Kansas City metro Tuesday morning brought a big change to weather conditions and thwarted the metro’s attempt at setting a record.
“It is going to be a rainy and stormy start to the day and a much colder forecast is on tap for your Tuesday as our temps go in the wrong direction this afternoon, dropping into the lower 40s if not upper 30s by the time you’re driving home,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.
“This is all as a result of a cold front that’s working its way through and as this front clears the region rain moves out this afternoon, it’ll be done actually by about lunchtime here in town, if not sooner in some spots.”
Sunshine may return late in the day as clear skies are expected to linger overnight.
“For tomorrow (Wednesday), a more typical November forecast,” Ritter said. “Highs will be in the upper 50s. We will have ample sunshine and we will actually stay with the 50s until our next rain chance arrives on Saturday.”
Temperatures will briefly warm up to the 60s for the weekend.
The cold front that moved through prevented Kansas City from breaking the record for most consecutive 70 degree days in November, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.
With temperatures dipping to 68 degrees at midnight, Kansas City had to settle for tying the record of 7 days. The only other time that happened was Nov. 1-7 in 2001.
The unseasonably warm weather, however, did break some records.
“For the second straight day, Kansas City has broken the record for the warmest low temperature on record,” the weather service said late Monday.
“The low today was only 65, destroying the record of 58 set in 1999. Also, the normal HIGH for today’s date is 57 . . . the low today beat that by 8 degrees!”
