Cold front brings rush hour rains, chilly temperatures to the Kansas City metro

A cold front that moved through the Kansas City metro Tuesday morning brought a big change to weather conditions and thwarted the metro’s attempt at setting a record.

“It is going to be a rainy and stormy start to the day and a much colder forecast is on tap for your Tuesday as our temps go in the wrong direction this afternoon, dropping into the lower 40s if not upper 30s by the time you’re driving home,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“This is all as a result of a cold front that’s working its way through and as this front clears the region rain moves out this afternoon, it’ll be done actually by about lunchtime here in town, if not sooner in some spots.”

Neat shot from our towercam this AM showing the low clouds over the metro. Rain/storms continue around the region & temps are currently in the 40s. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/o9zqEfDH63 — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) November 10, 2020

Sunshine may return late in the day as clear skies are expected to linger overnight.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“For tomorrow (Wednesday), a more typical November forecast,” Ritter said. “Highs will be in the upper 50s. We will have ample sunshine and we will actually stay with the 50s until our next rain chance arrives on Saturday.”

Temperatures will briefly warm up to the 60s for the weekend.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

The cold front that moved through prevented Kansas City from breaking the record for most consecutive 70 degree days in November, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

With temperatures dipping to 68 degrees at midnight, Kansas City had to settle for tying the record of 7 days. The only other time that happened was Nov. 1-7 in 2001.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The unseasonably warm weather, however, did break some records.

“For the second straight day, Kansas City has broken the record for the warmest low temperature on record,” the weather service said late Monday.

“The low today was only 65, destroying the record of 58 set in 1999. Also, the normal HIGH for today’s date is 57 . . . the low today beat that by 8 degrees!”

For the second straight day, Kansas City has broken the record for the warmest low temperature on record. The low today was only 65 destroying the record of 58 set in 1999. Also, the normal HIGH for today's date is 57...the low today beat that by 8 degrees! #NovemberWarmth — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 10, 2020