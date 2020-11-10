Crime
Independence police search for missing man, 73, who has dementia
Lee’s Summit police are asking for help finding a 73-year-old man with dementia who went missing early Tuesday.
Jimmy Lee Brown was last seen at 3 a.m. at 1600 Kings Highway in Independence, according to a news release.
Brown is a white man with “shaggy silver hair” who was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid flannel shirt, a blue coat and blue jeans, police said.
He is six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
Police said Brown left his home early Tuesday on foot and has not returned.
Anyone who sees Brown is asked to call 911 immediately or call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.
Comments