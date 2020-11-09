Kansas City Star Logo
Police investigate shooting homicide at a McDonald’s in Blue Springs

A man was killed Monday in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Blue Springs.

The Blue Springs Police Department responded to a shots fired call about 7:15 p.m. at a McDonald’s on Highway 7, just south of Interstate 70, Police Chief Bob Muenz said.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital where he died.

Muenz said they were looking for a male suspect in his 20s with long blond hair.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

