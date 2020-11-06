Warm, sunny but slightly windy weather in KC on Saturday, but cooler conditions arrive Tuesday

Saturday weather in Kansas City will be mix of clouds and sun with a little bit more emphasis on the sunshine, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria. FOX4

Cloudy conditions in Kansas City for most of Friday kept temperatures from reaching the middle 70s, but the weather for the rest of the weekend is expected to be warm, sunny but a bit windy at times, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“We are going to see that mix of clouds and sun with a little bit more emphasis on the sunshine tomorrow,” said Lauria, who provides a weather update for The Star.

The ample sunshine should allow temperatures to be in the low to middle 70s on Saturday, and the winds will be blowing tomorrow afternoon and especially Sunday and Monday.

“But with the winds out of the south that’s warm, and it is also a little more moist,” Lauria said. “We are going to start to see some drizzle at various times during the day on Monday, especially the first part of the day.”

Cooler conditions will be in the Kansas City forecast beginning sometime Tuesday morning. There is a chance of rain overnight Monday into early Tuesday.

“The better rain chances go up late Monday night into Tuesday morning and then blustery air moves in behind the front,” Lauria said. “So Tuesday, especially in the afternoon will be markedly different.”