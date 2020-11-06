Warm weather ahead this weekend in KC, but a front Monday brings big temperature drop

Friday will start with some cloud cover, but Kansas City’s skies will become sunnier this afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

The high is 73.

“Moving along into the weekend, 70s continue,” said Bogowith, who provided a weather update to The Star.

Warm weather will stick around until Monday evening when the next front moves in.

“This is going to be our big weather maker,” Bogowith said. “Not only is it going to increase chances for showers and thunderstorms late day Monday, overnight into Tuesday morning’s commute, Tuesday afternoon — still at the lunch hour dealing with soggy conditions, but it’s also going to bring with it some pretty cool air.”

The highs drop back down into the 50s starting Tuesday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.