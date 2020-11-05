Cold front and thunderstorms to follow unseasonably warm weekend in Kansas City

The weather will be unseasonably warm headed into the weekend in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It is going to feel not like November outside by any stretch,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll have ample sunshine, and then we have to start looking forward to when our changes will happen, when we’ll start to see some cooler weather and also some beneficial rain which we desperately need.”

Ritter said there’s a chance for some rain starting later Monday, with the best chance overnight Monday into Tuesday as a cold front moves into the area.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible through the early morning Tuesday into the afternoon.

“Also we’ll get much colder behind that front with highs only in the 50s starting on Tuesday,” she said.