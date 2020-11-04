Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Expect ‘more wind and more warmth’ in the forecast this weekend in Kansas City

While the weather was nice Wednesday, Thursday’s forecast will be even more pleasant across the Kansas City metro, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“(Thursday) should be a better day, lighter winds, milder temperatures and more sunshine,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

It will be about 50 degrees Thursday morning before warming up to about 75 by the afternoon, he said.

“As we jump into the weekend, I’m expecting more wind and more warmth, so we’re looking good for not only Saturday, but Sunday as well,” Lauria said.

The high temperatures will stay in the mid-70s through Monday, Lauria said. But Tuesday’s high temperatures will drop to about 50 degrees with Wednesday staying about as chilly.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Monday night into Tuesday, that’s when the rain chances go up and the cooler air comes in,” he said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service