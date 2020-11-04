Expect ‘more wind and more warmth’ in the forecast this weekend in Kansas City

While the weather was nice Wednesday, Thursday’s forecast will be even more pleasant across the Kansas City metro, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“(Thursday) should be a better day, lighter winds, milder temperatures and more sunshine,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

It will be about 50 degrees Thursday morning before warming up to about 75 by the afternoon, he said.

“As we jump into the weekend, I’m expecting more wind and more warmth, so we’re looking good for not only Saturday, but Sunday as well,” Lauria said.

The high temperatures will stay in the mid-70s through Monday, Lauria said. But Tuesday’s high temperatures will drop to about 50 degrees with Wednesday staying about as chilly.

“Monday night into Tuesday, that’s when the rain chances go up and the cooler air comes in,” he said.