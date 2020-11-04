‘Count every vote’: Dozens rally in Kansas City as presidential race still undecided

As the country waited on the results of the 2020 presidential race, about 40 people gathered at Mill Creek Park to demand that every vote be counted.

“Save our hope, count every vote,” the group of about 40 protesters chanted Wednesday evening in Kansas City.

President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, took to Twitter Tuesday night, when the race was still far from decided, to call the election “a big win.”

“I was, like usual, disgusted as hell in the 45th president of the United States of America,” protester Jae Moyer, 21, said of reading Trump’s tweets.

Moyer, who helped organize the election rally, expressed frustration that Trump, who is running against former Vice President Joe Biden, tried announcing he’d secured a second term before reaching 270 Electoral College votes, the minimum needed to declare victory.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the country still waited on results from a few key swing states to determine the winner. Biden, who took Michigan and Wisconsin earlier in the day, sat at 264 Electoral College votes late Wednesday according to figures released by McClatchy. Trump was at 214.

Trump’s campaign announced Wednesday that it was filing a lawsuit to halt ballot counting in Pennsylvania, a state which could be vital to the president’s re-election. The campaign also filed a lawsuit in Michigan asking for a halt to the vote.

The campaign also said they it attempt for a third time to challenge a decision at the U.S. Supreme Court that allowed ballots received in the state after Election Day to be counted.

“We need to stand up and fight back,” Caprice Nevils, a representative from a Midwest healthcare employee union (SEIU HCIIMK), said at Wednesday’s protest. “That’s why we’re here. It’s for the people.”

Nevils, who is from St. Louis, demanded the president leave office.

“My entire adult life we’ve had someone who just hates people in the White House,” said Moyer, who was a senior in high school during the 2016 presidential election. “That’s not what I want in America anymore.”

McClatchy’s Michael Wilner contributed.