Kansas City weather on Saturday will be warm but windy; look for cool down on Sunday

Pleasant and warm temperatures are expected to continue on Saturday, but conditions are also in the weekend forecast, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“We are looking forward to our weekend, and if you want the warmer temperatures tomorrow will be your day,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The winds will be gusty on Saturday, reaching between 30 to 40 mph, especially during the first part of the day. The winds are expected to gradually drop off by the afternoon.

A cold front is expected to move in Saturday evening. On Sunday, temperatures at kickoff when the Chiefs face the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium are expected to be around 46 degrees, as Sunday is going to be a colder day.

Weather conditions will improve dramatically at the beginning of next week. Temperatures will warm up throughout the week, reaching the 70s.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“What a great fall week coming our way for next week, including election day,” Lauria said. “We will probably have some pretty good wind next week, but we’ll take it.”